"Heartfelt gratitude to the sacrifices they have made": Anushka Sharma salutes Indian Armed Forces

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : Actor Anushka Sharma has expressed her support for India's Operation Sindoor against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

On Friday afternoon, Anushka took to Instagram and thanked the Indian armed forces for working day and night to protect the nation.

In a heartfelt message, she wrote, "Eternally grateful to our Indian Armed Forces for protecting us through these times like the heroes that they are. Heartfelt gratitude to the sacrifices they and their families have made (folded hands and Indian Flag emojis)."

Anushka's husband and star batter Virat Kohli also saluted the Indian Armed Forces.

Virat Kohli posted on his Instagram, "We stand in solidarity with and salute our armed forces for fiercely protecting our country in these difficult times. We are forever indebted to our heroes for their unwavering bravery and heartfelt gratitude for the sacrifices they and their families make for our great nation."

India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads against each other after terrorist camps were destroyed at nine locations in the neighboring country under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 has successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army said, "Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs.

Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation.

All nefarious designs will be responded with force."The indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has played a crucial role in thwarting Pakistani drone attacks targeting Indian assets on Thursday, according to defence officials. Officials added that both the Indian Army and Air Force have deployed the missile system along the Pakistan border.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor