“Heartwarming to see viewers' reactions to my character”: Kay Kay Menon on ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 : Actor Kay Kay Menon is getting praise for his performance in the recently released web series ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’.

Menon, who portrayed the character of Ismail Kadri, a conflicted father trapped between his principles and his son's descent into the world of crime, said, "I am humbled with the love and support from audiences for 'Bambai Meri Jaan.' It's incredibly heartwarming to see viewers' reactions to my character, Ismail Kadri. This is a testament to the collective dedication of our team, co-actors, and creators who worked tirelessly to bring this epic saga to life. The positive reviews, comments, and the love we're receiving are a reflection of our hard work paying off."

‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ is created by Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar and directed by Shujaat Saudagar and brings under one umbrella, versatile and talented actors such as Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra and Nivedita Bhattacharya along with Amyra Dastur.

Set in the post-independence era, the story chronicles the life and rise of a young man, Dara Kadri (played by Avinash Tiwary), torn between his father’s law enforcement legacy (played by Menon) and his own journey into the heart of organized crime. The series explores the classic, universal battle of good versus evil.

The show is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia, and Farhan Akhtar, with the story by S. Hussain Zaidi.

