Heatwave in India: Panchayat Actor Faisal Malik Shares Tips to Stay Hydrated Amid Rising Temperatures

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s recent experience with heatstroke highlights the severe risks of the intense summer heat. After being hospitalized in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, Actor Faisal Khan shared essential tips for coping with the extreme temperatures. As temperatures soar and heatwaves become more common, it's crucial to prioritize your health and well-being. The Panchayat actor, urged everyone to stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to prevent dehydration. Opt for cool beverages like water, coconut water, or electrolyte drinks. Continuing further, actor requested labourers working at construction sites to remain cautious.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Madhya Pradesh, indicating a severe heatwave crisis.A red alert signifies a "very high likelihood" of individuals developing "heat illness and heat stroke" and necessitates "extreme care" for vulnerable populations.

This warning follows a day of record-breaking temperatures, with the mercury surpassing 50 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan's Churu and Haryana's Sirsa, while Delhi experienced temperatures nine degrees above normal.The IMD anticipates relief from the heatwave after May 30.India has recorded 60 heat-related deaths since March 1, according to data from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), as quoted by Livemint.Across the country, 32 people have died due to heatstroke, and another 28 deaths are suspected to be caused by heatstroke. Government data also revealed that on May 22 alone, two people in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan's Kota died of suspected heatstroke. Since March 1, there have been 16,344 suspected heat stroke cases, with 486 cases reported on May 22 alone.



