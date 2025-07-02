'Heena' actress Ashvini Bhave admits to being left spellbound by Rekha in 'Umrao Jaan'

Mumbai, July 2 Actress Ashvini Bhave, who is known for her work in movies such as "Heena" and "Bandhan" attended the special screening of the revived version of Rekha's iconic film "Umrao Jaan".

Dropping a couple of pictures from the special evening with Rekha and Shabana Azmi, Bhave penned on her Instagram handle, "An Evening to Remember: Reviving Umrao Jaan. Yesterday, I had the rare fortune of attending the premiere screening of the revived version of Umrao Jaan — a timeless masterpiece that continues to enchant audiences across generations."

"What made the evening even more special was witnessing it in the presence of legends — the luminous Rekha ji and the powerhouse performer Shabana Azmi ji. To watch Umrao Jaan sitting beside such icons was nothing short of surreal," she added, recalling a memorable evening.

Bhave further admitted that she was left spellbound by Rekha's ethereal beauty, and sheer elegance in "Umrao Jaan".

She wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Rekha ji’s performance, her ethereal beauty, and the sheer elegance in every dance sequence left me spellbound all over again. The music, the poetry, the soul-stirring singing by Asha Bhosle ji — it’s all immortal."

Praising the cinematic masterpiece further, Bhave wrote, "And then there’s the setting — the old-world charm of Lucknow captured with such authenticity, it added layers of depth and transported us into another time."

"I’ve fallen in love with Umrao Jaan once again. Some experiences transcend words — this was one of them," she concluded.

Previously, actress Alia Bhatt also dropped an admiration post for Rekha, saying, “There never was, is, or will ever be another like you.” The ‘Raazi’ star, who attended the re-release event of “Umrao Jaan,” wrote, “An ode to a living legend… there never, was, is or will ever be another like you, ReMaa.”

Back on June 2, filmmaker Muzaffar Ali shared that his national award-winning drama "Umrao Jaan" has been restored in 4K. The latest version of the drama was released on June 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor