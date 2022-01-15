Heena Panchal grooves to 'Touch Ka Phone' on music video

Mumbai, Jan 15 Heena Panchal, who is best known for her stints on 'Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2' and the Hindi reality TV show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge', is quite excited to feature in the video for Punjabi singer Mannat Noor's 'Touch ka Phone'. The song also stars Abram Puttan and Varun Soni.

"I'm really delighted to act in such a beautiful song," Heena said. "The song is a New Year treat to my followers and a response to their good wishes. I will also look for more of such opportunities in the year ahead. I hope it is full of good work and appreciation for me."

The actress has also worked in South Indian movies such as 'Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka' and 'Malupu'. She is better-known of course for her item songs 'Balam Bambai' and 'Bevda Bevda Zalo Mi Tight'.

Confident that 'Touch Ka Phone' will get the desired number of eyeballs, Heena said: "The way people are appreciating the song is just amazing. I hope it sets a new record in the music industry. Shooting for the song was an amazing experience. I would love to work with the makers again."

