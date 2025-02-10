Heer Achhra shares her childhood memory of being connected to Diljit Dosanjh’s music

Mumbai, Feb 10 In a heartwarming revelation, model Heer Achhra recently opened up about her earliest childhood memory, recounting the special connection she has with the music of popular Punjabi artist Diljit Dosanjh.

She shared that during her childhood, her friends would tease her by singing Diljit's hit song “Proper Patola.” Heer Achhra recently appeared in Diljit’s latest track, "Tension," directed by the acclaimed duo Mahir Sandhu and Joban Sandhu.

Speaking about her experience of working with the singer, Heer expressed her excitement, saying, “Being part of this BANGER with Diljit was an experience I’ll never forget! This was my first time working with him, and I was in awe of his energy, passion, and effortless charm on set. From the moment I stepped on set, there was this electrifying vibe—every take, every frame felt like magic in motion. Diljit has this incredible way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and inspired, and I feel incredibly lucky to have shared the screen with him.”

She added, “In my childhood, my friends used to tease me with Diljit’s song ‘Proper Patola’—that’s my first memory of being associated with his music! To finally feature alongside him in ‘Tension’ feels like a blissful blessing. This may just be a strong stepping stone into the Punjabi industry, and I couldn't be more grateful for the journey ahead. I truly believe we’ve created something special, something that will live rent-free in people’s hearts for a long time. I can’t wait for everyone to experience the magic we created together.”

Heer had previously worked with actors like Kartik Aaryan and Shahid Kapoor.

"Tension" marks her first collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh. The 'Udta Punjab 'actor has released his new music video, "Tension," from his new album "Advisory."

The song humorously addresses the advisories issued to Diljit, highlighting how the singer remains unfazed by such matters and refuses to let them cause him stress.

