'Heeramandi' breakout star Taha Shah Badussha to feature in Ramesh Sippy's films

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 : Actor Taha Shah Badussha has been on a roll since the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

He is experiencing a career high now. And now as per the latest buzz, Taha has signed a three-film deal with Ramesh Sippy Entertainment.

The first of Badussha's three films with Ramesh Sippy Entertainment will be directed by Rohan Sippy, who directed "Bluffmaster," "Dum Maaro Dum" and "Nautanki Saala" and served as showrunner on "Aranyak".

On collaborating with Taha, Rohan Sippy in a press note shared by the actor's team said, "Taha brings a unique energy and presence to the screen. I have watched him in 'Taj' and 'Heeramandi' and his commitment to his craft and his ability to connect with audiences is commendable."

Badussha said it is an honour to sign a three-film deal with Ramesh Sippy Entertainment and "it's an absolute dream to work in a film directed by Rohan Sippy".

"This opportunity is truly humbling and I'm looking forward to contributing my best to this film. I'm deeply grateful for the trust they've placed in me."

Prior to 'Heeramandi', Taha acted in projects like 'Barkhaa' (2015), 'Baar Baar Dekho' (2016), 'Ranchi Diaries' (2017) and 'Gippi'.

