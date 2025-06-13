Heeramandi, Legacy and Global Impact: How SLB Left a Lasting Impression on Netflix’s CEO Ted Sarandos

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is one of the finest filmmakers of Indian cinema, has a keen eye for creating stories that entertain global audiences. His vision and his detailing when it comes to bringing larger-than-life films to screens have made him a standout. One such gem that he delivered that made waves internationally is Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which streamed on Netflix.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut OTT series, is more than just a series; it was a cultural phenomenon that took India’s storytelling prowess on a global stage. With Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s signature grandeur and visual richness, the show redefined what Indian content could achieve internationally. It didn’t just break viewership records, broke boundaries for Indian entertainment on a global platform.

Talking about its viewership, Heeramandi didn’t just stream, but it broke records worldwide. In its very first week, it achieved 4.5 million viewers and clocked a surprising 33 million watch hours, making it the most-watched Indian web series ever in that timeframe. It climbed to No. 2 on Netflix’s Non-English TV list and entered the Top 10 in 43 countries.

Even Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos reflected on his experience working with legendary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Heeramandi. Ted called it one of the most creatively fascinating projects he’s worked on in India. He recalled being part of the greenlighting meetings when Bhansali flew to Los Angeles to pitch the idea with a bold vision that felt almost like a dare. Sarandos believed Bhansali expected a rejection, but Netflix said yes. Despite delays and the complex nature of the production, which included massive, practical sets, Sarandos praised its old-fashioned charm, calling Heeramandi a true tribute to India’s love for cinema.

From the opulent sets, iconic songs, to the layered performances, Heeramandi transported audiences into a world created with history, detailing, and power. Heeramandi took Indian storytelling global level, etching Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s place alongside legends like Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt. Heeramandi wasn’t just a win for Indian entertainment; it was a proud moment that made the world sit up and take notice of the brilliance we hold in our stories.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul Battles Liver Cirrhosis, Undergoes Immunotherapy

On the workfront Sanjay Leela Bhansali will next be seen directing Love and War starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt which is set to be one of the biggest films ever