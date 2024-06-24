Heeramandi reunion: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditi Rao Hydari, others add glam to Sonakshi's wedding reception

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 : A host of Bollywood celebrities came to celebrate with newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal at their reception tonight. And latest ones on the list are Heeramandi's team including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sharmin Segal, among others.

After attending the wedding ceremony, Aditi Rao Hydari and her fiancee Siddharth attended Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception.

Exuding regal magic on the red carpet, Aditi looked stunning in a black and gold sharara set, while fiance Siddharth complemented her in a golden-cream bandhgala kurta look.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali graced the celebration in a white outfit.

Sharmin Segal added glam to Sonakshi and Zaheer's reception party in a saree. She was accompanied with her husband Aman Mehta.

Sanjeeda Shaikh arrived at the reception in a beautiful embellished purple saree.

Other celebs who arrived at the event are Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Tabu, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Gulshan Devaiah with his wife actress Kallirroi Tziafeta. Zoya Murani, Aanand L. Rai and Reema Kagti were also spotted.

Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Anushka Ranjan also graced the event.

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal looked nothing but regal as husband and wife at their reception.

Making her first appearance post-wedding, Sonakshi can be sporting a red-coloured silk saree. She accessorised her saree with a choker-style green and gold necklace along with matching drop earrings and red bangles.

The actor slayed the bun look at the reception also and she adorned with a garland of jasmine tied around her bun.

The groom Zaheer looked stunning in a white Sherwani, beaming with joy on his special day as his wife Sonakshi held him close.

The couple happily posed as man and wife for the paps at the wedding reception.

Well, talking about their wedding, after dating for over seven years, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in Mumbai today.

The lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family.

The couple treated fans with first photos from their wedding.

Taking to the Instagram handle, the couple shared beautiful pictures from their D-day.

Sonakshi shared series of photos from her special day.

Talking about the new bride and groom's outfits, Sonakshi looked beautiful in an ivory saree with embroidery work all over it. She tied up her hair into a bun and added white roses to it. She opted for minimal jewellery.

Zaheer opted for an all-white ensemble for the intimate wedding ceremony.

In the first picture, Zaheer was seen kissing Sonakshi's hand, and in the second, they were shown registering their marriage.

In the other picture, Zaheer was seen signing the papers while Sonakshi is seen holding his father Shatrughan's arm and cutely looking at him.

The last picture showed the newlyweds holding each other tenderly.

"On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever ..Sonakshi [?][?] Zaheer..23.06.2024," reads the caption along with the picture.

Sonakshi and Zaheer starred in the 2022 film Double XL.

