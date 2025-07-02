Heidi Klum returns to 'Project Runway' for Season 21

Washington [US], July 2 : The much-awaited return of 'Project Runway' is here, and this time, it comes with a familiar face.

Heidi Klum is officially back on the fashion competition show as seen in the newly released trailer for Season 21, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Klum, who left the show in 2018, reenters the famous workroom with former contestant and now mentor Christian Siriano. This season marks the first time the two will work together on the series, adding to the excitement for longtime fans.

"Now that's an entrance," Siriano says in the trailer as the contestants cheer and welcome Klum.

Also returning to the panel is judge Nina Garcia, along with new judge Law Roach. The trailer hints at plenty of behind-the-scenes drama between contestants and with the judges.

The designers competing this season include familiar faces and new names: RuPaul's Drag Race alum Ethan Mundt, Jesus Estrada from season 7, Caycee Black from season 19, and others like Alex Foxworth, Angelo Rosa, Antonio Estrada (Jesus' twin), Belania Daley, Joan Madison, Joseph McRae, Madeline Malenfant, Veejay Floresca, and Yuchen Han.

The trailer also features big-name guest judges, including Christian Cowan, Harris Reed, Jenna Lyons, Joan Smalls, Michael Kors, Mickey Guyton, Nikki Glaser, Sara Foster, Sofia Vergara, Tyra Banks, and Zac Posen.

This season marks a significant change for the series, as it will air on Freeform for the first time. It will also be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

Project Runway Season 21 is set to premieres on July 31.

