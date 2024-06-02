Heidi Klum shares glimpses of her 51st birthday celebration

Washington [US], June 2 : American-German model and TV show host Heidi Klum gave fans a glimpse of her 51st birthday celebration surrounded by her loved ones, reported People.

She shared several photos on her Instagram handle, including a photo of herself as a newborn with her mother, Erna Klum. Set to Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely," the nostalgic image shows Erna, dressed in hot pink with long blonde hair falling in front of her face, nursing a baby Heidi.

"51 years ago," Heidi captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7sEdTryDyr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

In another post, she uploaded a black-and-white photo of herself and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, lounging in bed, with the model kissing his cheek.

"Woke up to this beautiful present," she wrote in the caption, adding, "I feel lucky and blessed."

Heidi and Kaulitz, 34, began dating in 2018 and secretly tied the knot in February 2019.

Heidi flaunted her birthday lunch in two further images. One image depicts her and her musician husband kissing with mimosas in their hands and dazzling pink balloons saying "51" behind them. Heidi is dressed in a pink jumper with stars to match the pink motif, while her spouse of five years wears a loose-fitting button-down top.

"51," she wrote in the caption.

Her final photo showed her family including sons Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and daughters Lou, 14, and Leni, 20, as well as Leni's boyfriend, Aris Rachevsky. The group enjoyed some French fries as they sat at the well-decorated table, complete with pink roses and even more pink balloons.

"All I could wish for," Heidi wrote of her birthday gathering, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor