Helen Flanagan goes out on a date night with secret boyfriend wearing plunge dress

Los Angeles, Oct 12 Actress Helen Flanagan went out on a date night with her new boyfriend Robbie Talbot.

However, her choice of outfit left the fans in awe.

For the occasion, she wore a plunge dress.

Earlier, the 34-year-old actress had announced she had split from her fiance Scott Sinclair in 2022, reports 'Mirror UK'.

The split happened shortly after her stint on 'I'm A Celebrity… South Africa', and has openly spoken about her mental well-being in the months following the devastating break-up.

As per 'Mirror UK', the former couple shares three children, Matilda, Delilah, and two-year-old Charlie, and Helen confirmed in February during an appearance on 'Celebs Go Dating' that she had finally found love again.

The former 'Coronation Street' actress had been dating Robbie Talbot, 44, before signing up for the dating show, and their relationship progressed while filming, leaving Helen no choice but to come clean to viewers.

In an interview with Lorraine in August, the actress said she and Robbie have been together for nine months, and said, "What happened is when I signed for the show, it was the beginning of the year, and we were dating and then it just progressed. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I just wanted to come clean."

Helen confirmed she's still going strong with her older beau as she headed out on a date night with Robbie on Thursday, and shared a video of her getting ready to tease her fans.

She showed off her curves in a plunging grey dress, and even flashed a glimpse of her stockings, leaving fans hot under the collar before she and Robbie went out in Dublin.

"Nothing more empowering than seeing a woman happy," one positive fan commented on the post on Instagram.

Another said, "I love the way you are totally owning the new you and your new relationship."

