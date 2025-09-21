Helen Flanagan is open to dating again, she just doesn’t know where to start

Los Angeles, Sep 21 After a rocky patch, reality star Helen Flanagan has shared that she is open to dating. The actress has had a whirlwind few years when it comes to her personal life.

She earlier split from longtime partner Scott Sinclair, and moved to a new relationship with another footballer, Robbie Talbot, which ended in May after a year together, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

However, the actress is ready to get back out there on the dating scene again, she just doesn’t have a clue where to start.

She said, “I’m open to dating, but I’m just so, so busy with the kids. When you’re 19 you can go out in Manchester and come home with a boyfriend a few days later, but I’m 35 now, I’m not really going to go on a night out am I, really?”.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, a busy mum-of-three, Helen shares her brood, Matilda, 10, Delilah, seven, and four-year- old Charlie with midfielder Scott. The pair were together for 13 years, meeting in 2009 at the height of Helen’s soap fame and getting engaged nine years later.

However, they split in 2022, admitting later that their relationship had deteriorated to the point where they didn’t even “like” each other any more. “I don’t see it as a break-up, I see it as a divorce”, Helen previously admitted of the breakdown of her relationship with Scott. “We were together for 13 years. But instead of processing it all, I threw myself into work and shut off my emotions. I just went into survival mode”.

Now, Helen co-parents her brood with Scott while working too, which leaves little time for dating. “It’s harder as you get older, and when you’re a mum you’re so busy – I’m just up to my eyes with my kids and work, all of the time”.

And the actress has made no secret of the impact the breakdown of her relationships have had on her three children, confessing back in April that she is understandably wary of bringing someone new into the fold.

