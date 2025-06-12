Helen Flanagan recalls being bullied in school over television fame

Los Angeles, June 12 Reality star Helen Flanagan once became a subject of bullying in her school over her show ‘Coronation Street’.

The actress was just nine years old when she replaced Emma Collinge as Rosie Webster in 2000, but her TV career led her to be tormented by her jealous peers, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Helen only escaped the torment when her parents, Julia Flanagan and Paul Flanagan, moved her to a private girls' school.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Helen, who played her alter ego on the ITV1 soap on-and-off for 18 years, is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column as saying, "I did struggle with a lot of bullying in my first school because I was on ‘Coronation Street’. I did really get picked on. My parents then moved me to a private girls' school”.

The 34-year-old TV star, who has daughters Matilda, nine, and Delilah, six, as well as a son Charlie, three, with her ex-partner Scott Sinclair, admitted the bullying she endured makes her worry as a mum.

She said, "Because I got picked on an awful lot, as a mum, I worry. My little girl, she is a sweetie and soft like me”.

Helen previously said she would jump at the chance to return to Weatherfield, the fictional town in Salford, Greater Manchester, where ‘Coronation Street’ is based, and would like Rosie to become one of the Rovers Return pub's "iconic" barmaids.

In an interview with The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column in March, the actress said, "I’d love to see Rosie come back as a single mum, having just left her partner. She’d dump her two kids with Sally and I think she would be an iconic barmaid at the Rovers Return. Especially as I am living up north again now”.

And the actress admitted putting an effort into her appearance helps her feel like her own person, rather than just her children's mother.

