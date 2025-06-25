Helen Mirren shares tips on staying forever young ahead of her 80th birthday

Los Angeles, June 25 English actress Helen Mirren is sharing tips for youngsters to keep looking young forever. The actress has said that young people should stay away from smoking and they should try everything.

The acclaimed actress is set to turn 80 next month but looks much younger than her advancing years, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

When asked for advice she said, “Don’t smoke, that’s rule number one and do everything but don't do too much of anything. That's a great way of looking at things, because it's important to take care of your health, but you also don't want to live like a nun”.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Helen, who won an Oscar for Elizabeth II one of a number of royals she has played, said that she will never get used to being a star and has a lack of ego.

She explained, “It always surprises me when someone comes up to me in a supermarket or an airport and says that they think I'm great, but it's lovely. This sort of thing is fun. It's fabulous. It's fantastic. It doesn't feel right to say that I'm proud of being a role model to people, but it's a great feeling”.

Dame Helen also said that she has always been a make-up fan and still enjoys spending hours putting it on as one of life’s pleasures.

Speaking to ‘Grazia’ magazine, as part of of her role as a L’Oreal ambassador, she said, “My idea of a treat is going into a drug store and buying myself another lip liner”.

“I sit at my little desk at home and can spend hours putting my makeup on. It's something I've always loved to do”, she added.

