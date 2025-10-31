'Hello Kitty' sets July 2028 release date from Warner Bros

Tokyo [Japan], October 31 : After several years in development, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and New Line Cinema are finally moving ahead with the 'Hello Kitty' feature film, setting it for July 21, 2028, according to Variety.

The studios shared the news on Instagram, writing, "Hello Hollywood..#HelloKittyMovie is coming to theaters July 21, 2028!"

The film will mark the big-screen debut of the globally loved character as Hello Kitty and her friends embark on an animated adventure "sure to delight audiences of all ages," Warner Bros. said in a statement.

Leo Matsuda is directing, while Dana Fox ("Wicked") wrote the most recent draft of the script. Matsuda directed the short "Inner Workings" and worked as a story artist on films including "Zootopia" and "Wreck-It Ralph," according to Variety.

The project is being produced by Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo., who spent nearly a decade collaborating with Sanrio's founder, Shintaro Tsuji, to secure rights to the character. Shelby Thomas will oversee the production for FlynnPictureCo.

Japan's Sanrio Co., Ltd., which introduced Hello Kitty in 1974, has turned the character into a global cultural icon with an empire spanning merchandise, video games, cafes, and theme parks. The upcoming English-language film is the first time Sanrio has licensed film rights for the franchise, as per the outlet.

While the plot remains under wraps, fans are eager to see whether Kitty WhiteHello Kitty's full namewill finally speak, as she has remained silent in past animated adaptations. The movie is also expected to feature other Sanrio favourites like My Melody, Gudetama, and Little Twin Stars.

Tomokuni Tsuji, President and CEO of Sanrio Co., Ltd, said in a statement, "We are extremely delighted that Hello Kitty, our global messenger of friendship, along with many other Sanrio characters, will be brought to the big screen through our creative partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures and their talented teams. This marks an exciting new chapter for Sanrio as we step into the world of Hollywood and explore new frontiers in entertainment. Guided by the company's vision of 'One World, Connecting Smiles', we hope to spread smiles and happiness further afield through this film."

