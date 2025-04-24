HELLO! magazine enters Indian market

New Delhi [India], April 24 : The India Today group on Wednesday announced that it will launch the Indian edition of the famous Hello! Magazine.

According to a statement by the group it aims to set an editorial benchmark for celebrity and lifestyle content with HELLO! in India.

The India Today group is one of the most respected and diversified media conglomerates with a legacy of trust, credibility, leadership, and reputable journalism since its inception decades ago. The group is behind successful lifestyle magazine like Harper's Bazaar and Cosmopolitan.

According to a company release, HELLO! which rests under the banner of HELLO! and HOLA S.L. was established in 1955 in Spain and is one of the world's largest celebrity magazines.

Currently present in 19 countries the magazine is renowned for its extraordinary visual treatment of the lives of celebrities, home of the rich and famous, fashion, beauty, art, travel, food, and exclusive access to some of the world's most inaccessible personalities. Today the brand attracts over 40 million unique users from across the globe, spanning every continent.

According to a company release, HELLO! India will appear on print and have a robust digital presence across its website and social media channels, in addition to hosting marquee events.

The editorial team will be led by Ruchika Mehta who will serve as the Editor. Ruchika comes with vast experience of over 25 years in the lifestyle space and has been the launch Editor of HELLO! in India, where she led the publication for over 17 years in her previous role, said the company statement.

The business team will be led by Sakshi Kohli, COO-Lifestyle & Business India Today Group. Sakshi has been with the group for over 17 years and drives business for Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan and Brides Today. She comes with over two decades of diverse experience in communication, brand building and events in the media and entertainment industry.

Speaking about the launch Kali Purie, Vice Chairperson & Executive Editor-in-Chief India Today Group said, "We are very excited to add HELLO! to our existing lifestyle portfolio. This is its right home. As luxury and celebrity culture booms in India there could not be a better time. I am confident that we will make HELLO! a leading brand in India."

Eduardo Sanchez Perez, Chairman of HELLO! and Hola S.L. Group said,"As HOLA! completes 80 glorious years we are proud and delighted that HELLO! India continues to be part of our story. We know that everyone who reads and connects with it will always find so much to celebrate."

