Helly Shah calls her film transformation from baby bump to cabin crew 'not easy'

Mumbai, July 4 Actress Helly Shah is all set to prove her mettle as an actor by preparing for two extremely different roles simultaneously.

While she will be playing the character of a pregnant woman in her forthcoming movie "Deda", Shah will be seen as an air hostess in her quirky entertainer "Zyada Mat Udd".

One of the biggest challenges faced by her while working on these contrasting roles was maintaining her physical appearance. For her part as a pregnant woman in "Deda", Shah had to put on weight and adopt the body language of a pregnant woman. On the other hand, for her part as an air hostess in "Zyada Mat Udd", she was required to have a toned physique.

Shah called playing such different roles at the same time both exciting and exhausting.". Shedding further light on the challenges faced by her, she shared, “For Deda, I had to put on some weight to look the part, and for Zyada Mat Udd, I had to get back into shape quickly. Managing the diet and look for both roles was extremely difficult, but I was determined to give my best.”

Talking about "Deda", the Hema Shukla's directorial will revolve around Akhils and his pregnant wife Khushi.

As Khushi is about to give birth, some complications arise in her pregnancy. The doctor suggests an urgent and costly treatment, however, Akhil faces a hard time arranging the money.

Aside from Shah, the project will also star Gaurav Paswala, Sonali Lele Desai, and Mehul Buch in significant roles.

Shifting our focus to "Zyada Mat Udd", the show produced by Yoodlee Films, the show stars Shehzad Shaikh as Goldie Khurana / Gopal Bajaj *(Heir of Air Aasman airlines), Aishwarya Sakhuja as Shilpa Srivastava (Chief flight attendant), Tanu Khan as Anu Arora Ahluwalia (Ranjeet's wife and Gagan's mother), Rewati Chetri as Liza Wangsu (flight attendant), Bhawsheel Singh Sahni as Chanpreet "Touchy" Chatwal (flight attendant), and Gaurav Amlani as Anees Rizvi (flight attendant), along with others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor