Helly Shah calls her Gujarati debut ‘Surprise’ a deeply personal and emotional journey

Mumbai, May 9 Television actress Helly Shah is all set to make her Gujarati film debut with “Surprise”—a project she calls deeply personal and emotionally resonant.

The ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan 2’ actress shared that the film holds special significance for her, marking a new chapter in her journey as a performer. Helly expressed her desire to break boundaries, stating that she does not want to be restricted to just one medium. She shared, “I feel like this is the best time for artists. People are exploring all kinds of work films, OTT, and regional content. I don’t want to be restricted to just one medium.”

“Surprise’ is a film that’s close to her heart, not just for its story but also because it marks her first project in her mother tongue. “As an actor, I believe in growth, and that happens when you step out of your comfort zone. This film is personal, emotional, and something I truly connected with,” Shah added.

‘Surprise’ also stars Vatsal Sheth and is set to release on 16th May.

Helly Shah began her acting career in the 8th grade with the show “Gulaal.” She gained recognition for her role in the popular 2011 series “Diya Aur Baati Hum” and later played the titular role in “Alaxmi - Hamari Super Bahu.”

Helly also appeared in several other notable shows, including “Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi,” “Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi,” “Swaragini,” “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” (Season 9), “Devanshi,” “Sufiyana Pyaar Mera,” “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke,” and “Ishq Mein Marjawan 2,” among many others.

Most recently she featured in the series “Zyada Mat Udd,” which revolves around the struggles and aspirations of young individuals trying to carve their own path in a world full of challenges.

Speaking about her role, Helly Shah had earlier shared, “Playing Kajal in "Zyada Mat Udd" has been a refreshing experience because she is bold, fearless, and refuses to be confined by societal norms. She speaks her mind, stands up for herself, and brings a different energy compared to the roles I’ve played before. Exploring her journey has been both exciting and rewarding.”

