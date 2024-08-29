Hema Committee Report: Actor Mukesh's House In Kerala Under Police Protection Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

A police security has been arranged for Mukesh MLA’s house after a case was registered on the complaint of the actress. Security was arranged by the Medical College Police. The police reached the spot in two vehicles. Although Mukesh's vehicle was in front of the house, it is not clear whether the MLA is at home.t is reported that the MLA is not in his hometown Kollam. The protests by the opposition are presently severe. The MLA’s resignation has been demanded. An FIR under IPC 376 (rape) was registered against the actor at Maradu police station in Kochi city on Wednesday night, a police officer said.

The case was registered under the IPC as the offence allegedly occurred before the new Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita came to force, he said. This is the third FIR against a high profile Malayalam film personality following allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors in the wake of revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report.On Wednesday, Thiruvananthapuram museum police had booked actor Sidhique for allegedly raping an actress in a hotel eight years ago.

The first case, under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), was against director Ranjith on a complaint by a female actor from West Bengal regarding an incident which occurred in 2009.She had alleged that the director had touched her inappropriately with sexual intent after inviting her to act in the movie Paleri Manikyam. Following the allegation by the actor, Ranjith had resigned from his post as chairman of the state-run Kerala Chalachitra Academy. Sidhique had also resigned as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) following the allegations against him.The Justice Hema Committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case and its report revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.