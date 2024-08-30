Hema Committee Report: Director Aashiq Abu Resigns from FEFKA

Malayalam film director Aashiq Abu has resigned from the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), citing dissatisfaction with the organization’s approach to the Hema Committee Report. Abu accused FEFKA of being insincere and hypocritical in its response to the report, criticizing the organization for its "grave silence" on the issue.

This resignation follows Abu's public criticism of FEFKA's general secretary, B. Unnikrishnan, whom he accused of exerting a feudal-like control over the association. Abu pointed out inconsistencies in Unnikrishnan’s stance, noting that while he previously supported the banning of certain cine artists, his current position on the Hema Commission report is contradictory. Abu also claimed that FEFKA’s recent statement on the report was released without proper consultation with its members.

Abu clarified that his issue is not with FEFKA itself but with its leadership under Unnikrishnan. He urged the government to recognize Unnikrishnan's hypocrisy and remove him from the film policy panel. FEFKA, in a recent statement, called for the disclosure of names involved in sexual abuse within the Malayalam cinema industry, as mentioned in the Hema Commission report. The organization praised the report as a critical framework for the industry and acknowledged the severity of the incidents it highlighted. FEFKA expressed a commitment to advocating for meaningful reforms that would lead to substantial changes within the industry. "We understand the criticism of our previous silence on this matter and are determined to move beyond statements to drive real change," the statement concluded.