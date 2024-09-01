Hema Committee Report: Actor Jayasurya Calls Sex Harassment Allegations False; Mulls Legal Action

Malayalam actor Jayasurya has finally spoken out after days of silence following allegations by former actress Minu Muneer, who accused him and several others of sexual harassment. In a statement today, the actor denied the accusations, stating that they have "shattered him and his family."

Jayasurya, who is currently in the US with this family and celebrating his 46th birthday today, said he would take legal action and return to Kerala as soon as he completes his work. Jayasurya also thanked those who had made his birthday "painful".

Jayasurya wrote, "To all of you who have wished me on my birthday today, to all of you who are extending your support and standing by me, thank you. Due to my personal commitments, my family and I have been in America for the past month and during this time, two false allegations on the grounds of sexual harassment were made against me. Quite naturally, it has shattered me, my family and everyone who has held me close (sic)."

He added, "I have decided to move forward with this legally. My legal team will be looking after the rest of the proceedings regarding this case. False allegations are easy to make for anyone who lacks conscience. I only hope one realises that facing a false accusation of harassment is just as painful as harassment itself. A lie always travels faster than the truth, but I believe truth will prevail (sic)."

Expressing his faith in the judiciary, the actor concluded by saying, "I will be back as soon as I finish my work here. All the legal proceedings to prove my innocence will continue. I have complete faith in our judicial system. Thank you to those who contributed to making this birthday the most painful one. Let those who have not sinned throw stones, but only at those who have sinned (sic)."

Jayasurya has been named in two sexual harassment cases. The first First Information Report (FIR) was filed a few days ago by actor Minu Muneer while the second one was filed on Friday, August 30.