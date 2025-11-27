Hema Malini celebrates her life with Dharmendra, shares rare glimpses from their courtship

Mumbai, Nov 27 Veteran actress Hema Malini took to social media to celebrate her beautiful journey with Dharmendra.

Taking to her X handle, she posted rare and special glimpses from their courtship days and special family moments. Hema shared a series of photos featuring herself and Dharmendra along with their daughters, Esha and Ahana. The collection included moments from a recent outing, where one picture captured the couple cutting a cake together. She also posted a nostalgic photo in which she is seen sitting beside Dharmendra with a garland around her neck—a throwback that appears to be from their wedding.

Another image showed the two relaxing on a couch, with Dharmendra’s arm lovingly placed around her shoulder. The final photo seemed to be from one of Hema’s stage performances, where she is seen beaming with joy as Dharmendra stands by her side.

For the caption, the dream girl wrote, “Dharam ji He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them.”

“As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever. My personal loss is indescribable and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life. After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments…”

Hema added, “Togetherness over the years - always there for us Some special moments..”(sic)

Despite strong resistance from their families, Dharmendra and Hema Malini went ahead and solemnized their marriage in Mumbai in 1980. Their wedding was a low-key and private affair. They have two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol together.

Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at his residence in Mumbai.

