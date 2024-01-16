Hema Malini feels "wonderful" after catching up with Rekha, Saira Banu at Ira's wedding reception

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 : Veteran actor Hema Malini attended the wedding reception of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and reunited with veteran actors Saira Banu and Rekha.

On Tuesday, 'The Dream Girl' took to Instagram and shared pictures from the event.

She wrote, "Attended the wedding of Aamir and Reena's daughter, Ira with Nupur last evening. It was a glittering event and it was wonderful catching up with Rekha and especially Saira Banu Ji after a long time. #wedding #irakhan #nupurshikhare #aamirkhan."

Hema exchanged warm greetings with Rekha and Saira Banu on the red carpet. They also happily posed together for the pictures.

While Rekha and Hema Malini were dressed up in beautiful sarees, Saira Banu opted for a blue suit.

Among other celebs who graced the reception included Aamir's Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker, Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Naga Chaitanya, his Dil Chahta Hai director Farhan Akhtar (with wife and actor Shibani Dandekar).

Sharman Joshi, Riteish Deshmukh, Anil Kapoor, AR Rahman, Manoj Joshi, Jaaved Jaffrey and Dilip Joshi also attended the post-wedding bash of Ira and Nupur.

Speaking of the hosts, Aamir Khan and his family members were all dressed to the nines. Ira's cousin and actor Imran Khan also marked his presence at the function.

The whole Khan family posed on the red carpet. However, Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao was not present.

The fam-jam pictures showed Aamir posing with his son Junaid Khan, his first wife Reena Dutta, nephew Imran Khan, sister Nikhat Khan, son Azad Rao Khan, and the family of Nupur.

While Aamir wore a black bandhgala, twinning with both Junaid and his son-in-law Nupur, Ira wore a red-and-golden lehenga. Imran, on the other hand, chose a black tuxedo for the occasion.

Ira and Nupur recently tied the knot as per Christian rituals in Udaipur. Prior to it, Ira and Nupursolemnized their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra in Mumbai on January 3.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had an engagement party in November last year.

