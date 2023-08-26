Hema Malini greets Esha Deol for her movie 'Ek Duaa' gets special mention at 69th National Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 : Veteran actor Hema Malini congratulated her daughter and actor Esha Deol on ‘Ek Duaa’ which received a special mention at the 69th National Awards.

Hema took to Instagram and posted a picture of Esha with a sweet message.

She captioned the post, “It was a proud moment for my darling Esha - her first film as a producer, 'Ek Duaa' got a special mention at the 69th National Awards in the category of Non-Feature Films. A feather in her cap indeed! Congrats to my baby! @imeshadeol #ekduaa #69thnationalfilmawards”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

Esha appeared in a stunning photo posted by Hema Malini wearing a blue sari.

Hema Malini wrote in her letter that she is proud of her daughter and that this particular award is an honour for Esha.

Earlier, Esha took to Instagram and shared the stills from the film along with a gratitude note.

The note read, “Over the moon as my film EK DUAA has won at the 69th NATIONAL AWARDS. As a producer & actor in this film to get this recognition in the non-feature special mention award means the world to me. The subject of our film is about female foeticide, save the girl child & for this to get recognition at the National awards is so overwhelming.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

She added, “I want to thank everyone & especially my fans for their love support prayers & duaas.

Congratulations to the entire team of Ek Duaa & especially my director Ramkamal Mukerjee for making this film together with me. Much love & gratitude.”

‘Ek Dua’ tells a powerful story about female foeticide. Through its compelling storytelling, the film effectively raises awareness about the consequences of this social problem.

Meanwhile, Esha made her acting comeback last year, with the thriller series 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' alongside actor Ajay Devgn which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

She will also be seen in an upcoming series 'Invisible Woman' alongside veteran actor Suniel Shetty, which is backed by the film arm of Saregama India Yoodlee Films.

Rajesh M Selva of 'Thoongaa Vanam' and 'Kadaram Kondan' fame is helming the project.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor