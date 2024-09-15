Hema Malini on presenting her ballet in Haridwar: Had the honour and privilege

Mumbai, Sep 15 Veteran actress Hema Malini shared her proud moments as she had the privilege to present her famous ballet ‘Ganga’ on the sacred land of Haridwar.

The Dream Girl of Bollywood took to her photo-sharing platform and shared some of her pictures with Hindu Mahagurus and stalwarts which became part of the 10-day auspicious event.

The ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’ fame actress also wrote a caption that read, “ I had the honour and privilege of presenting the ballet “Ganga” in hallowed Haridwar in the presence of the well-known and much respected Hindu sages and stalwarts- Maha Mandaleshwar Shri Avdeshanand ji, Yoga guru Shri Ramdev ji and Shri Chidanand Saraswathi ji of Rishikesh.”

“The show was part of a 10-day festival beautifully curated and organised by Anant Vibhushit Shri Shri 1008 Mahamandaleshwar Ma Santoshi ji and was a huge success” Hema concluded.

In the first picture, Hema was seen standing with Maha Mandaleshwar Shri Avdeshanand while smiling for the cameras. For the occasion, Hema donned a navy blue saree with a golden border and a long mala on her neck.

In another picture, Hema is seen in her performance attire with Yoga guru Shri Ramdev and Shri Chidanand Saraswathi while holding Kalash and smiling for the picture-perfect moment.

Later, Hema Malini posted a picture with Anant Vibhushit Shri Shri 1008 Mahamandaleshwar Ma Santoshi as they smiled at the lenses with others.

Hema Malini made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film titled 'Idhu Sathiyam'. Hema got her first break as a lead role in 'Sapno Ka Saudagar', and went on to feature in numerous Hindi films, frequently opposite Dharmendra, whom she married in 1980. In the year 1977 Hema starred in a film titled 'Dream Girl' which also made her acclaimed that title as well.

She won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her dual role in the 1972 comedy film Seeta Aur Geeta and was nominated ten more consecutive times leading up to the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Baghban. In the year 2000, Malini won the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and in 2019 a Filmfare Special Award for 50 Years of Outstanding Contribution to Cinema.

