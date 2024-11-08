Hema Malini participates in ISKCON's Rath Yatra in Mathura

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 8 : Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini on Friday participated in ISKCON's Rath Yatra in Mathura.

During the yatra, she spoke with media and said, "Krishna bhakts have taken out this Rath Yatra. Devotees from across the world are participating in this Rath Yatra...I pray for healthy and prosperous lives of everyone..."

Recently, she also shared her insights on the growth of the Braj Raj Utsav, an annual 10-day cultural festival in Uttar Pradesh that has evolved into a major celebration of the region's art, spirituality, and craftsmanship.

This year's Utsav has been celebrated with a range of performances and exhibitions to highlight the region's cultural heritage."It's the third day of the Braj Raj Utsav," Hema Malini said, adding, "This is a cultural program and many stalls have also been set up for people to enjoy. We have lined up several prominent celebrities for the upcoming events, and it is a 10-day event curated specifically for the people of Mathura."Malini expressed her delight at the scale of the celebrations, which have grown significantly over the years. "

Earlier, this program was quite limited, but now it has expanded tremendously, and it has become a much-anticipated event for both locals and visitors alike," she said.

Highlighting the diversity of performances at the Utsav, the Mathura MP shared details of a few notable events.

"There are cultural programs happening here every day. The first day featured 'Humare Raam' by Ashutosh Rane, and now there's a performance on the life of Jhansi Ki Rani. Everyone should know about the contributions of our 'veeranganas', and it's wonderful that all of this is happening here," she said.

