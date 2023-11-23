Hema Malini performs dance drama based on life of saint 'Mirabai' at Braj Raj Utsav 2023

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 : BJP MP Hema Malini from Mathura captivated onlookers with a dance play during the Braj Raj Utsav 2023 organised in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura to commemorate Saint Mirabai's 525th birth anniversary.

The veteran Bharatnatyam dancer, also a renowned actor, paid tribute to Mira Bai through a play depicting the late saint's life, featuring various dance performances.

In one of the dance performances, the veteran actor wore a yellow and green lehenga. She also wore statement-heavy jewellery to complete her look.

In the other dance part, she wore a red and pink Lehenga.

In the last performance, Hema donned a white saree with a golden border. She also wore a garland. She was seen playing Ektaara the same way Mirabai used to play Ektaara as she sang Bhajans as a part of her devotion.

Hema speaking about her performance, said, "I performed as an artist and he (PM Modi) watched it as a spectator. I am happy that the PM sat for two hours and watched a program. We are happy he came to Braj and launched a coin in her memory."

The occasion was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 525th birth anniversary of saint Mirabai in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Thursday, emphasized India's reverence for 'Nari Shakti' and Mirabai's significant contributions to society.

He also highlighted Mirabai's role during challenging times, saying, "A saint like Mirabai showed that the self-confidence of women has the power to give direction to the whole world."

"Our India has always been a country that worshipped Nari Shakti. Who else can understand this better than the people of Braj? Here, address, communication, respect, everything happens only by saying Radhe-Radhe. Even Krishna's name is complete when Radha is used first. Women in our country have always taken up responsibilities and have also continuously guided the society," PM Modi said while addressing the 'Saint Mirabai Janmotsav' programme.

Highlighting Mirabai's contributions to society, PM Modi said, "Saint Mirabai ji showed the society the path which was most needed at that period. During India's difficult times, a saint like Mirabai showed that the self-confidence of women has the power to give direction to the whole world."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also graced the event held in Mathura today.

During the event, PM Modi released a commemorative stamp and coin in honour of Sant Mirabai.

Earlier today, PM Modi offered prayers at the Lord Krishna Janmabhoomi.

