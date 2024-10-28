Hema Malini raises awareness about ‘Swachata Abhiyan’ in Vrindavan

Mumbai, Oct 28 Actress and politician Hema Malini recently participated in a rally to raise awareness about the cleanliness drive.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and dropped several pictures from the rally. She wrote in the caption, “At the Parikrama Marg in Vrindavan, participating in a rally of 200 children organised by the Mayor Shri Vinod Agarwal & the municipal Commissioner Shri Shashank Chaudhary to create public awareness about the importance of “swachata abhiyan” i.e. cleanliness & hygiene”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hema Malini won the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency for the third consecutive time. Earlier, in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the actress retained her Mathura Lok Sabha seat with a comfortable margin. While Hema Malini won 6,71,293 votes, her nearest rival Kunwar Narendra Singh received 3,77,822 votes.

The actress studied Kuchipudi with Vempati Chinna Satyam and Mohiniattam with Kalamandalam Guru Gopalakrishnan. She has played a number of dance roles including Narasimha and Rama in Tulasidas's ‘Ramcharitmanas’. She also performed in Mysuru on the eve of Dussehra in 2007, where she played the roles of Sati, Parvati and Durga.

The veteran actress was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2000, the fourth-highest civilian honour awarded by the Government of India. In 2012, the Sir Padampat Singhania University conferred an honorary doctorate on Malini in recognition of her contribution to Indian cinema.

Malini served as chairperson of the National Film Development Corporation. In 2006, Malini received the Sopori Academy of Music And Performing Arts (SaMaPa) Vitasta award from Bhajan Sopori in Delhi for her contribution and service to Indian culture and dance. In 2013, she received the NTR National Award from the Government of Andhra Pradesh for her contribution to Indian cinema. She has been involved with charitable and social ventures.

