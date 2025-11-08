Hema Malini says 'another close friend gone' as Sussanne Khan's mother Zarine Khan passes away

Mumbai, Nov 8 Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini said she has lost another close and dear friend after the passing of Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan's mother Zarine Khan.

Sharing a throwback picture with Zarine Khan and veteran actor Sanjay Khan, Hema expressed her grief using the following words, "Another close, dear friend gone Zarine Khan is no more! Such a beautiful person, both inside and out. (sic)."

Revealing she has enjoyed a great rapport with the family over the years, she added, "Both Sanjay and Zarine have been close to me for many, many years always wishing me well, participating in all our family celebrations - birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and always ready to lend a helping hand."

Praising Zarine Khan for her skills as an interior designer, Hema said that Zarine even designed her home back in the 70s.

"Zarine and another dear friend Neetu Kohli were excellent interior designers and designed my home in the 70s. I will miss her lovely friendship and her presence. My heart goes out to dear Sanjay in this moment of his personal loss."

Hema's actress daughter, Esha Deol, also used social media to mourn the loss of her aunt Zarine. She took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and penned, "My dear Zarine aunty... I'm still shocked & can't believe you have left us. One of the most beautiful women I've known. The strength of your family. Full of love, warmth & beauty in every sense. I have known since I was a baby & have always admired you. I will miss you very much. (sic)"

Sending her condolences to the family, Esha added, "Deepest condolences to my dear Zayed. Farha, Sussanne. Simone. Sanjay uncle. Mali & the entire family. Zarine aunty may your soul rest in peace (folded hands emoji) Om Shanti."

