Hema Malini Sells Two Apartments in Mumbai’s Oshiwara for THIS Whopping Price

Hema Malini’s Property Deal in Mumbai: Indian actress and Mathura MP Hema Malini have sold two apartments in Mumbai’s Oshiwara for Rs 12.50 crore. The transactions were registered in August 2025. According to documents from the Inspector General of Registration reviewed by property portal Square Yards, both flats are in the Oberoi Springs project in Andheri West. Each has a carpet area of 847 square feet and a built-up area of about 1,017 square feet. Each apartment was sold for Rs 6.25 crore and includes one car parking space. The deals attracted a stamp duty of Rs 31.25 lakh per flat and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

Andheri West is among Mumbai’s leading residential hubs. The area is known for luxury housing and entertainment options. It has strong social infrastructure and good transport links through the Western Express Highway, SV Road, suburban rail and the Versova-Ghatkopar Metro. The locality connects to business districts such as Bandra Kurla Complex, Goregaon and Andheri East.

Hema Malini is a veteran of Indian cinema. She began her film career in 1963 and rose to fame with the 1968 release Sapno Ka Saudagar. Known as the “Dream Girl,” she became one of the most successful Hindi film actresses of the 1970s and 1980s. She is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and has performed worldwide. In politics, she represents Mathura as a Member of Parliament.