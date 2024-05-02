Hema Malini shares glimpses of her anniversary celebrations with Dharmendra at home
By IANS | Published: May 2, 2024 05:13 PM2024-05-02T17:13:01+5:302024-05-02T17:15:10+5:30
Mumbai, May 2 On their 44th wedding anniversary, actress-politician Hema Malini shared some glimpses from the celebration at home with veteran actor Dharmendra.
Taking to social media platform X, Hema Malini shared a string of pictures featuring her and Dharmendra from their home.
In one image, the star couple are seen wearing a garland. In another picture, they are seen posing. The third picture looks adorable as they strike a pose and smile.
For the caption, she wrote: “Photos from today at home.”
Earlier in the day, Hema Malini had penned a heartfelt note for Dharmendra and captioned it: “Our wedding anniversary today! 44 years of togetherness, 2 beautiful girls,lovely gchildren surrounding us & drowning us with their love!”
Hema Malini added: “Our fans & their limitless adulation! What more can I ask of life? Our eternal gratitude to the Almighty for this gift of happiness. Video by a fan.”
