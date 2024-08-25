Hema Malini unveils Panchajanya rangmanch at cultural event in Mathura

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 25 : In a significant cultural and developmental event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a new Sanskrit program and laid the foundation stone for various schemes at the Panchajanya Auditorium in Mathura.

The event marked a notable step in the promotion of Sanskrit and the development of the region.

The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the Panchajanya Rangmanch, a newly established theatre named with a nod to its auspicious heritage.

The theatre's name, "Panchajanya," carries historical and cultural significance.

At the event, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini, also presented a Sanskrit dance program, adding a cultural flourish to the occasion.

She also elaborated on the choice of the name, stating, "Panchajanya is such a pure name... Many people are not aware of this word..."

"Lord Krishna received this title after killing Shankasur. The main reason behind giving the name 'Panchajanya' to this theatre is that we want the music coming out of here to be auspicious for the whole country," she added.

Hema Malini, actor turned politician and a Padma Shri awardee, is celebrated for her contributions to Bollywood through iconic films such as 'Dream Girl', 'Sholay', 'Sapno Ka Saudagar', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', and 'Satte Pe Satta'.

Meanwhile, preparations for Krishna Janmashtami in Mathura are in full swing to ensure a smooth and secure celebration.

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Pandey said that elaborate arrangements have been made to manage the large influx of devotees and ensure comprehensive security at key locations.

"Preparations are in full swing for the celebrations on Shri Krishna Janmashtami," Mathura SSP Shailesh Pandey told ANI.

The SSP added that there is a continuous flow of devotees and comprehensive security measures have been implemented at key locations, including the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple and the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan.

"Shri Krishna Janmasthan the main celebration area, has been divided into three zones and seventeen sectors, with officials assigned to manage the festivities. Lakhs of people also come to visit the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan. There is a continuous flow of devotees at all places, for which a comprehensive security arrangement is being ensured," the SSP added.

Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 26 this year across the country. Devotees traditionally fast and decorate temples and homes with flowers, diyas, and lights. The occasion is particularly grand in Mathura and Vrindavan, where it is believed that Krishna spent his youth and childhood.

