Hema Malini urges other actors to use metro services

Veteran actress Hema Malini surprised fans when she travelled by metro and then by auto in Mumbai recently. Now, as Hema was spotted at the airport she talked about the experience further and said more artists from the film industry must also use the metro.

Hema was asked by the paparazzo about her recent metro journey as she arrived at the Mumbai airport. She greeted them and responded to the question, saying, "Mujhe bhi laga Mumbai ki nagrik hone ke naate metro ka use aap bhi kar sakte he. Saare kalakar ko bhi use karni chahiye... to avoid the traffic jam. I liked it. I enjoyed it. (I also felt that as a citizen of Mumbai, we must use metro. Other artists should also travel by metro to avoid the traffic jam.)

Hema had taken to Twitter to share how it takes around two hours to reach Dahisar by car in Mumbai traffic, so she took the metro to reach her destination much faster. She wrote, "I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience. Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was! True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr (two hearts emoji). In addition to her successful career as an actress, Hema Malini has also ventured into politics and is currently serving as a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representing the Mathura constituency.