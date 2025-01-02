Hema Malini visits ISKCON temple in Navi Mumbai ahead of its inauguration by PM Modi

Mumbai, Jan 2 Veteran actress Hema Malini recently visited an ISKCON temple in the Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared pictures of herself from the premises of the temple. She also penned a long note in the caption, expressing her happiness, and shared that the temple will be inaugurated on January 15, 2025.

She wrote, “Something beautiful is coming up in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. Very close to my heart, Iskcon has built a stunningly lovely temple where the presiding deity is Radha Madanmohan”.

She further mentioned, “It is all thanks to the relentless hard work of Surdas Prabhu ji and so many devotees and karigars who have toiled for 10 years to make this temple a reality. I went to offer my pranams to Kharghar on New Year day and felt so fulfilled. The temple is to be inaugurated on the 15th of Jan, 2025, by the Hon'ble PM of India, Narendra Modi Ji”.

Earlier, Hema Malini participated in a rally to raise awareness about the cleanliness drive. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and dropped several pictures from the rally.

She wrote in the caption, “At the Parikrama Marg in Vrindavan, participating in a rally of 200 children organised by the Mayor Shri Vinod Agarwal & the municipal Commissioner Shri Shashank Chaudhary to create public awareness about the importance of “swachata abhiyan” i.e. cleanliness & hygiene”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hema Malini won the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency for the third consecutive time. Earlier, in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the actress retained her Mathura Lok Sabha seat with a comfortable margin.

While Hema Malini won 6,71,293 votes, her nearest rival Kunwar Narendra Singh received 3,77,822 votes. The actress studied Kuchipudi with Vempati Chinna Satyam and Mohiniattam with Kalamandalam Guru Gopalakrishnan. She has played a number of dance roles including Narasimha and Rama in Tulasidas's ‘Ramcharitmanas’.

The veteran actress was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2000, the fourth-highest civilian honour awarded by the Government of India.

