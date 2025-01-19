Henry Cavill welcomes first child with Natalie Viscuso

Washington [US], January 19 : Congratulations are for Hollywood heartthrob Henry Cavill and his lovely partner Natalie Viscuso, as they have officially welcomed their little bundle of joy into the world!

The couple has embarked on an exciting new chapter in their lives as they proudly take on their new roles as parents.

While no additional details regarding the baby's name, gender, or birth date have been revealed, the couple was spotted in Australia on January 18, pushing a baby stroller, as per People magazine.

The couple were spotted enjoying a family outing in the country, where the actor is currently filming the live-action 'Voltron' movie.

Cavill first shared the news of their growing family back in April 2024. Speaking at 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' premiere in New York City, he expressed his excitement about becoming a father.

"I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that," Cavill told during an interview, according to People magazine.

The actor also marked Father's Day later that year with an Instagram post seeking advice from his followers on parenting, while showcasing his enthusiasm and readiness for this new chapter of life.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8RzgK1IBQg/

Cavill and Viscuso, a producer at Vertigo Entertainment, made their relationship public in April 2021.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNgQnvOHITa/?hl=en

Sharing a playful moment on Instagram, Viscuso posted a photo of the two playing chess, humorously captioning it, "Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor