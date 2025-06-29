Henry Golding says portraying James Bond is every actor's "nightmare"

Washington DC [US], June 29 : Actor Henry Golding shared his opinions on being a potential actor to star in the new James Bond movie directed by Denis Villeneuve, reported People.

Henry Golding, a British actor who is known for 'The Gentlemen', 'Crazy Rich Asians', A Simple Favor' and others, believes that playing the role of James Bond is a "nightmare" for every actor.

"I think that's every actor's kind of nightmare," Golding told People at 'The Old Guard 2' red carpet premiere in Los Angeles.

He also expressed his interest in adding new additions to the franchise. He also suggests on bringing out more 'agents" or 'OO's.

"At the same time, [you're] also wanting to kind of add something new to a franchise. Why can't they bring out more agents or more OO's? I think that would be so much more fun because there just isn't the restraints and the expectation," said Golding as quoted by People.

Despite his initial response, the actor admitted that he may be scared due to the "overhanging cultural pressure" behind the portrayal of the next James Bond.

"Maybe I'm just a pu***. I don't know. But I think I would love it so much more if there wasn't that overhanging cultural pressure," said Golding as quoted by People.

According to Variety, Golding is one of several candidates to be cast as the martini-sipping superspy in the forthcoming film.

Bond was last played by Daniel Craig in the 2021 film, 'No Time to Die.' Other actors who played the role have been George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and, most famously, Sean Connery.

Bond was created by British author Ian Fleming in 1953. The film franchise launched in 1962 with Connery as Bond in the film 'Dr. No' that same year, reported Variety.

On June 25, Amazon MGM Studios revealed that Denis Villeneuve will direct the next iteration of the spy movie, with Tanya Lapointe joining as an executive producer, reported Variety.

