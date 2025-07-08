'Her Consent Was Important': Jitendra Kumar on Deleted Kiss Scene with Sanvikaa in Panchayat Season 4

As previous Panchayat season 4 is getting love from the fans, the local touch is what won audience heart. However what is currently making headlines is the deleted kissing scene from series. Earlier Sanvikaa had stated that she was not comfortable doing the scene. On which now Jitendra has now clarified that her statement was taken out of context. While talking to media Jitendra said that r, I don’t have reservations about it. But whether it’s a kiss or any other scene, it has to serve the story.

In interview Jitendra said, "I think Sanvikaa’s comment was taken out of context. When the scene was proposed, I told the makers to ask her first. Her consent was essential. We wanted to make the scene awkwardly funny -- like they’re about to kiss, and the light goes off. But eventually, it was shot differently."

He said that he's comfortable with on-screen intimacy if it's important to the story. He mentioned kissing Ayushmann Khurrana in "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" and actresses in other pojects. As an actor, he has no problem with it, but any scene, including a kiss, must enhance the story and connect with the audience.