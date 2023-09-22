“Her dedication knows no bounds”: Jackky Bhagnani on Kriti Sanon’s power-packed action avatar in ‘Ganpath’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 : Actor Kriti Sanon, who is all set to redefine her boundaries in a raw and rugged action avatar, a sight that has never been witnessed before in the upcoming film ‘Ganpath: A Hero is Born’. Producer Actor Kriti Sanon can’t stop praising the National Award-winning actress.

Jackky Bhagnani couldn't contain his enthusiasm when speaking about the stellar cast and Kriti's unprecedented transformation into an action powerhouse. He remarked, "GANAPATH - A Hero Is Born is one of my most ambitious projects, promising an unparalleled blend of action, thrill, and adventure. The ultimate revelation we have in store for the audience is Kriti Sanon in her power-packed action avatar. Her dedication knows no bounds; she submerged herself in an extraordinary transformation journey. Amidst her packed schedule, she spared no effort in mastering the art of wielding Nunchucks, undergoing an intensive 9-month training regimen. Her commitment to her character is awe-inspiring."

Kriti Sanon’s character is Jassi in the film.

‘Ganpath: A Hero is Born ’ marks the exciting collaboration between Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles and is helmed by Vikas Bahl.

Ahead of the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers ‘Ganapath’ unveiled the film’s new posters.

‘Ganapath - A Hero Is Born’ pledges a visual spectacle, seamlessly blending high-octane action sequences with a mesmerizing musical score that promises to take viewers on an epic journey. At the heart of this thrilling narrative is the rise of a fighter as he embarks on a quest to discover his destiny in an uncharted realm.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 20.

Presented by Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Good Co, and directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath - A Hero Is Born is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

