“Her Eyes Are So Pure That Aur Koi Marathi Maharani Lag Hi Nahin Sakti” Says Director Laxman Utekar on Casting Rashmika Mandanna in Chhaava!

Basking in the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rashmika Mandanna is now set to deliver an even stronger performance, as proven by the trailer of her upcoming film Chhaava. Portraying the strong and fierce Maharani Yesubai, the wife of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (played by Vicky Kaushal), Rashmika commands attention with her flawless performance. While the actress brings her unique magic to this historical action film, director Laxman Utekar has his own reasons for casting her in the role.

At the trailer launch of Chhaava, when director Laxman Utekar was asked the reason behind, why she signed Rashmika Mandanna, he said, “In 2021, even before I began writing the script, I told Dinoo sir that I want to do this film with Vicky and Rashmika. Dino’s first reaction was, ‘Rashmika? She’s South Indian. How will she play a Marathi maharani?’. My reply was ‘Her eyes are so pure that aur koi Marathi maharani lag hi nahin sakti."

With an extra ordinary film lineups Rashmika is rightly called Pan-India's number 1 heroine. Having recently delivered Pushpa 2: The Rule, India's biggest film, she is set to appear in several major releases, including Chhaava, Kubera, Sikandar, Rainbow, Thama, Animal Park, Pushpa 3, and The Girlfriend.