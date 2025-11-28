"Her gracious gesture will help...": Farhan Akhtar thanks CM Rekha Gupta for making '120 Bahadur' tax-free in Delhi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 : Actor Farhan Akhtar expressed gratitude to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for declaring his film '120 Bahadur' tax-free in the national capital.

"...The film highlights the inspiring leadership of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, whose actions and sacrifice remain a defining symbol of courage in India's military history. As a special mark of respect to the valiant soldiers, the Delhi Government has decided to grant tax-free status to the film in Delhi from 28th Nov. Congratulations to the creators of the film," CM Rekha Gupta's post on X read.

Touched by CM's gesture, Farhan took to X and thanked her for her "support".

"120 Bahadur is now tax-free in Delhi. Grateful to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi, @gupta_rekha ji, for her support. Her gracious gesture will help this story of courage reach an even wider audience," he wrote.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, 120 Bahadur portrays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who was conferred the Param Vir Chakra for bravery in the Battle of Rezang La in 1962. His unit, predominantly composed of Ahir (Yadav) soldiers from Rewari and adjoining regions, defended the Rezang La Pass the first line of defence of the Chushul airfield.

Bringing such real-life stories to the screen is never easy, and there is added responsibility and pressure to make them appealing and to do justice to the major events and the people involved.

Speaking to ANI, Farhan opened up about the challenges of getting involved with such stories.

He said, "All films are challenging in some way or another. Of course, this demanded a lot more because of where we shot it. That does make a difference."Akhtar also spoke about the added responsibility of ensuring that the film accurately depicted the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers and their families. "We had to make sure that people whose family member is associated with the story, who we are representing in the film, that they should feel proud when they watch the film. That we are giving an accurate depiction, a respectful depiction," he said.

The film also stars Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena and Dhanveer Singh in prominent roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor