Hera Pheri 3 goes on floors with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal after years of delay

There was a lot of buzz surrounding the future of Hera Pheri 3 for many years now. However, Pinkvilla has now reported that Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal have started filming for Hera Pheri 3 in Mumbai. The original Hera Pheri gang reunites to take this cult franchise forward. While ample meetings about the script have happened over the last few months, the team is now confident that Hera Pheri 3 will do complete justice to all the hype and anticipation around part 3 of Hera Pheri. Right from producer, Firoz Nadiadwala to the actors – Akshay, Paresh and Suniel are all excited with positivity to return on the set as Raju, Shyam and Baburao," reveals a source close to the development, as reported by Pinkvilla.

Furthermore, according to The Times of India, Farhad Samji, not Anees Bazmee, is the third instalment's director. The first film is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by A.G. Nadiadwala,the second film was directed by Neeraj Vohra.Akshay Kumar as Raju, Suniel Shetty as Shyam and Paresh Rawal as Baburao are among the most iconic characters of Indian Cinema and over the last 17 years, Hera Pheri has become a cult among the audience.