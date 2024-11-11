'Hera Pheri' trio Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal spotted together at airport, fans can't keep calm

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 : The iconic 'Hera Pheri' trioAkshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal were spotted together at the Mumbai airport on Monday.

The actors, who played the iconic characters Raju, Shyam, and Baburao in the cult classic comedy, were seen all smiles as they waved and posed for the paps stationed outside the airport.

The videos quickly went viral sparking excitement among fans, who have long hoped to see them reunited on screen for another installment of the 'Hera Pheri' series.

Directed by Priyadarshan, 'Hera Pheri' was released in 2000. It featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in the lead roles. The second part, which came out in 2006, was directed by late Neeraj Vora. It featured Akshay, Paresh, Suniel, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav and Rimi Sen in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Akshay is currently seen in 'Singham Again', which hit the theatres this Diwali. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The cop drama is directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were seen as Box Office hits.

He also has 'Housefull 5', 'Welcome To the Jungle' and 'Bhooth Bangla' in his kitty.

Suniel, on the other hand, will be seen in various projects including 'The Legend of Somnath', 'Welcome to the Jungle', a show 'Nanda Devi' with Lionsgate, and 'Hunter 3'.

