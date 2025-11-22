Here are Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 Contestants of the Week Based on Hashtags

Bigg Boss 19 a popular reality show is making headlines because of their entertaining contestant. Everyone is extremely excited about this weekend ka vaar as Salman Khan will be hosting again. This time expect Shehbaz, whole house is nominated for the elimination. Meanwhile, the list of this week's top five contestants on Salman Khan's show has been revealed. Let's find out who this week's top five housemates are.

TV has shared the list of the top five contestants based on this week's hashtags from Salman Khan's show "Bigg Boss 19." According to this list, Farhana Bhatt is at the top of this week's top five contestants, with 501.5K hashtags used. Amaal Malik is at the second spot. Amaal Mallik has 357.1K hashtags used. Gaurav Khanna is at the third spot, with 336.8K hashtags used. Fourth is Tanya Mittal, who received 312.9k hashtags. Finally, fifth is Ashnoor Kaur, who has 167.7k hashtags.

These five contestants are being widely discussed on social media. Fans and viewers are talking about them a lot. Bigg Boss 19 is nearing its grand finale. Fans and viewers are also very excited for the show's grand finale. Kunika Sadanand was evicted from the show, which came as a huge surprise to fans. It's worth noting that Kunika Sadanand was supposed to be evicted from the house in the first week. Kunika showered everyone with love and even cooked and fed them, but she was still evicted before the grand finale.