Here are the most unforgettable looks from past Met Galas

Washington [US], May 6 : As the fashion world eagerly awaits the 2024 Met Gala, known for its avant-garde themes and extravagant red carpet looks, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of the most unforgettable and strangest outfits from past Met Galas:

1. Rihanna's Iconic 'Omelette' Dress (2015): Rihanna turned heads in a yellow gown by Chinese designer Guo Pei, which drew comparisons to a luxurious omelette. The voluminous train and intricate detailing made it one of the most talked-about looks of the night.

2. Katy Perry's Chandelier Ensemble (2019): Katy Perry lit up the red carpet in a chandelier-inspired outfit by Moschino. Complete with working lights and crystal embellishments, the whimsical ensemble perfectly captured the gala's theme of 'Camp: Notes on Fashion.'

3. Bjork's Swan Dress (2001): Icelandic singer Bjork made a surreal entrance at the Met Gala in a swan-shaped dress designed by Marjan Pejoski. The avant-garde ensemble, complete with a nest-like headdress, left a lasting impression on attendees and fashion enthusiasts alike.

4. Sarah Jessica Parker's Flame Headdress (2015): Known for her bold fashion choices, Sarah Jessica Parker made a statement at the Met Gala with a flaming headdress by Philip Treacy. Paired with a black gown by H&M, the fiery accessory added drama to her ensemble.

5. Jared Leto's Head-Turning Gucci Ensemble (2019): Jared Leto embraced the theme of 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' with a striking Gucci ensemble that featured a replica of his own head as an accessory. The surreal look sparked a mix of awe and confusion among onlookers.

6. Katy Perry's Moschino Hamburger Dress (2019): Katy Perry returned to the Met Gala in another attention-grabbing ensemble, this time dressed as a larger-than-life hamburger. Designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino, the playful outfit showcased the singer's sense of humour.

9. Billy Porter's Egyptian-Inspired Entrance (2019): Billy Porter stole the show at the 2019 Met Gala with a jaw-dropping entrance carried by six shirtless men, channelling ancient Egyptian royalty. The custom-made ensemble by The Blonds featured intricate gold embellishments and a dramatic wingspan, solidifying Porter's status as a fashion icon.

10. Kim Kardashian's all-black Balenciaga look (2021): Kim caused a stir by donning a full black ensemble that concealed her well-known visage. She appeared fully made up underneath the face covering. This choice wasn't her favourite, as she resisted it initially, questioning the need to obscure her face. However, Balenciaga's creative director, Demna Gvasalia, and the team insisted that the outfit was appropriate for a costume gala, emphasizing the theme over conventional notions of beauty, as per E! News.

As we eagerly await the fashion spectacle that is the 2024 Met Gala, these unforgettable and often bizarre looks serve as a reminder of the event's ability to push the boundaries of creativity and self-expression.

The Met Gala 2024 will be held on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor