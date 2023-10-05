Here is how Gurmeet Choudhary saved a man on streets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : 'Khamoshiyan' actor Gurmeet Choudhary showed his real humanitarian side by helping a man who suffered from a heart attack on the streets.

Gurmeet noticed a crowd on the street as he was making his way to work. Upon closer inspection, he found a man who was having a heart attack. Gurmeet immediately administered CPR, called the authorities, and organized an ambulance.

The actor went with the patient to the hospital to make sure that all required medical care was given before he left. During Covid-19, he extended his helping hands to the needful.

Gurmeet made his Bollywood debut with the psychological thriller and horror, 'Khamoshiyan', and has also worked in several TV shows. He is known for his portrayal of Rama in 'Ramayana', and also acted in 'Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi', 'Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara', and also emerged as the winner of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5'.

Gurmeet also appeared in music videos like Jubin Nautiyal's 'Pehli Baarish Mein'. This love song, sung by Jubin Nautiyal and written by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G Sharma, captures the season's essence. The music video, directed by Video Brains and composed by Rochak Kohli, beautifully depicts the magic of love amidst rain-soaked surroundings.

The chemistry between Gurmeet Choudhary and Karishma Lala Sharma in the music video is electrifying and adds to the beauty of the song's poetic verses.

