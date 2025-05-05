Here is how Ryan Reynolds ignored questions about Travis Kelce

Washington [US], May 5 : Amid rumours that Travis Kelce allegedly unfollowed Ryan Reynolds on Instagram, the 'Deadpool' star avoided a question while signing autographs for fans at Green Day's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

During Ryan and Blake Lively's ongoing 'It Ends With Us' legal battle with Justin Baldoni, fans noticed last week that Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis, no longer follows Ryan Reynolds on Instagram, according to E! News.

In December 2024, Lively sued Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign. She also accused him of hiring a PR firm to engage in an online smear campaign against her to keep her quiet.

Baldoni denies the allegations and has responded with a 400M USD countersuit, accusing Lively of defamation. A trial date has been scheduled for March 2026.

Ryan, who continues to follow Travis on Instagram, avoided questions on the matter during a recent engagement with fans at Green Day's Hollywood Walk of Fame event, as per the outlet.

In a video, Ryan is seen signing his fans' autographs, ignoring a photographer who repeatedly asks, "What happened with Travis Kelce?"

Ryan only breaks his silence once during the conversation, picking up a marker and asking, "Who's pen is this?"

Ryan's reaction comes amid continued rumours about whether there is any bitterness between Taylor, Blake, and Ryan. Multiple outlets reported last month that she could be subpoenaed in the latter actors' legal battle, as per the outlet.

However, when rumours of a feud between Taylor and Blake first began to circulate in January, a source confirmed at the time that they are simply "not true," according to E! News.

