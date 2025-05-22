Here is how Selena Gomez showed support for Hailey Bieber

Washington [US], May 22 : Actress and singer Selena Gomez has seemingly shown her support for Hailey Bieber. She liked her social media post, which led fans to believe that she is trying to shut down the rumours of differences between the two.

Selena later shared a quote from author Abbie Wiggins on her Instagram Stories, "You matter. Your voice matters. Your heart matters. You are worth so much more than you know," according to E! News.

Alongside the note, she added, "You know who you are and I'm cheering you on."

The posting came shortly after Justin Bieber, who dated Selena on and off throughout the early 2010s before marrying Hailey in 2018, publicly apologized to his wife for previously belittling her in a private argument, as per the outlet.

"I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue," Justin recalled on a May 20 Instagram post, sharing an image of Hailey recently fronting the magazine. "For some reason, because I felt so disrespected, I thought I gotta get even. I think as we mature we realize that we're not helping anything by getting even," according to E! News.

"We're honestly just prolonging what we really want, which is intimacy and connection," continued the "One Less Lonely Girl" singer, who has since edited his caption. "Baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken."

And despite ongoing rumors, Hailey shared that the breakup speculation is "not real."

"And that's the thing: I have a real life," explained Hailey, who shares 9-month-old son Jack Blues Bieber with Justin. "My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends and I have people that know me and love me and I love them," according to E! News.

