Here is how Taylor Swift showed support for boyfriend Travis Kelce at Coachella 2024

California [US], April 14 : Pop sensation Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce are attending the 23rd Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Coachella 2024, reported People.

The 23rd Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Coachella 2024 is taking place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

The 'Lavender Haze' singer, 34, and her Kansas City Chiefs tight-end boyfriend, 34, put on a loved-up display as they made an appearance at the music festival outside Palm Springs, Calif., on Saturday at various sets while rocking laidback desert attire.

Swift and Kelce donned baseball hats to the event, and the singer's dark green New Heights cap displayed her support for her boyfriend's podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, which was a nice gesture.

Aside from headwear, Swift looked effortlessly cool wearing an all-black look consisting of a tank top with ripped denim shorts, an oversized leather bomber jacket and matching black sneakers. Travis, meanwhile, wore a clashing ensemble of an open plaid shirt over a white T-shirt with striped pants and white Chucks.

The duo was seen in numerous videos shared by concertgoers on X (previously Twitter) hugging and dancing together at Coachella while watching Ice Spice's, Dom Dolla's, and Jungle's sets. The two were also caught kissing in the stands during Bleachers' performance.

Swift and Kelce, who have been dating for almost a year, have kept a low profile as Swift is on hiatus from her Eras Tour and Kelce prepares to shoot Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

They have been spotted out on a few dates in the past several weeks, including when they were in the Bahamas in March. A source told People at the time that the trip was a "much-needed break for the both of them."

Swift and Kelce dressed casually on a boat ride on their holiday. The Grammy winner donned a beige Polo baseball cap over her braided hair, a pink floral-print baby tank top, and white shorts. She completed her appearance with sunglasses and Cedar & Hyde Mercantile's checkered Marea Cruzado Wave Sole Sandals, which have an emerald green centre.

Kelce kept it simple in a white T-shirt, blue tie-dye shorts, sunglasses and loafers.

Swift will pick back up with her Eras Tour on May 9 when she heads to Paris for the European leg. This, of course, comes after the release of her next album, The Tortured Poets Department, dropping on April 19.

During the 2024 Grammy Awards, she surprised the audience by announcing the album, while accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights.

Swift thanked her fans for their support of Midnights and said she wanted to repay them by telling them a secret she's been keeping for two years: the details of her brand-new album reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor