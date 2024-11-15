Here is what Dwayne Johnson thinks can be "game changer" for 'Red One'

Washington [US], November 15 : Dwayne Johnson talked about his latest Christmas action-adventure film 'Red One' and shared his views that it should be released on Imax screens like Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', reported Deadline.

'Oppenheimer' is a 2023 epic biographical thriller film written, directed, and produced by Christopher Nolan.

He said that he watched Nolan's directorial film in the same Imax screening room the director uses to screen his films and after watching it he felt that 'Red One' would be a "game changer" if screened the same way.

"With Red One, our intention was to make a movie that you can enjoy on the biggest screen possible," said Johnson. "Legitimately, the biggest screens possible are Imax. I was midway through shooting 'Red One' and I had an opportunity to see 'Oppenheimer'. I watched in the Imax theater where Christopher Nolan watches and screens his movies. Him and Emma [Thomas], his wife. I even asked to let me sit where Chris sits. They said, 'Chris sits here.'"

He continued, "I watch 'Oppenheimer'. It was amazing, but I was thinking: 'Holy shit. 'Red One' on this screen and with this technology could be game over.' I remember texting director Jake Kasdan a picture of my bare chest and a picture of the screen and we realized how cool it would be."

'Red One' is a film directed by Jake Kasdan. The film follows Johnson's Callum Drift, the head of North Pole security, as he teams up with a bounty hunter to find a kidnapped Santa Claus. Johnson's co-stars include Chris Evans, JK Simmons, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Nick Kroll, Kristofer Hivku, and Wesley Kimmel, reported Deadline.

